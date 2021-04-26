By Dean Egan.

Crews from Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service were out again last night battling a blaze on the mountain.

Gorse fires on the Blackstairs were burning throughout the night with firefighters working in difficult terrain and conditions.

A condition Orange high fire risk from the Department of Agriculture comes to an end today.

Kerry

Meanwhile, Fire crews are continuing to tackle a blaze at Killarney National Park in county Kerry.

Members of the Air Corp are to help with quinching the fire today, which has been raging for the past couple of days.

There are concerns for the welfare of wildlife in the area, while an investigation into how the fire started is being carried out.