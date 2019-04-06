A small blaze broke out at The National Reptile Zoo in Gowran, Co.Kilkenny this morning.

Beat understands the it started before 9.30am this morning.

Zoo Director, James Hennessy told Beat that they lost sadly one animal in the fire, and a number of snakes have experienced serious smoke damage.

According to Hennessy, it was caused by an electrical fault in the ‘Venomous Section’ of the Zoo.

The National Reptile Zoo hopes to reopen tomorrow, but has asked the public to keep an eye out for updates over the weekend on their website and social media pages.

