There is a call for Ireland to ban flavoured vapes – to stop children taking up the habit.

Fine Gael Senator Dr James Reilly says there appears to be significant health risks from vaping and young people should be protected.

He’s very concerned over the names of flavours like bubblegum and candy, which could be attractive to kids:

“There are more people under the age of 18, children, vaping than ever before and who never smoked.

“Clearly, the marketing is directed at them,” the former Health Minister added citing the flavors used.

“What I’d like to see is all these flavoured vapes banned.

“We are banning menthol flavoured cigarettes from next year and I think is time to do the same with vaping,” he added