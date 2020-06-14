The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens are meeting in Government Buildings to sign off on a text to get a Programme for Government.

Negotiators from the three parties have been meeting over the last couple of weeks trying to reach agreement – which was finally reached in the early hours of this morning.

Once the leaders sign off on it, it will then need to be approved by each of their party memberships.

Either Leo Varadkar or Micheal Martin will become Taoiseach – before handing over to the other.