Fianna Fáil and the Green Party will start substantial policy talks today as efforts continue to form a government.

Fine Gael’s parliamentary party will meet to discuss its options after Leo Varadkar’s meeting with Micheál Martin yesterday.

Following the meeting, Mr Martin indicated that coalition talks could last for weeks more as he and Mr Varadkar left the door open on forming a government together.

Rural Independents, including Mattie McGrath and the Healy Rae brothers, are also meet Fianna Fáil later today.

Yesterday, a nine-member group of independents met with both party leaders and urged them to “get on with” forming a government.

Last night Sinn Féin held its second public rally in Dublin with more than 500 people attending the packed out Liberty Hall.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for refusing to meet them for government formation talks.

She said: “Sinn Féin wants real change and I know all of you here want real change.

“For the first time ever, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael did not win a majority of votes … that represents a seismic change.

“They are trying everything to keep Sinn Féin and everyone who voted for them out of power. That is a very deliberate tactic.”