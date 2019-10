Fianna Fail TD Timmy Dooley took part in six Dáil votes last week despite not being present.

The Irish Independent revealed the votes were carried out despite footage from the chamber showing that the Clare TD was absent.

The votes were in relation to a Green Party motion on forestry and a Sinn Féin motion on the living wage.

However there were wide margins in all of the results from the votes, and his would not have impacted the outcome.