Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party meets later for the first time since it lost eight seats in the general election.

The party is split on what to do next and whether or not to work with Sinn Féin.

The reduced parliamentary party gathers in Leinster House with plenty wanting to air their views about what went wrong.

Niall Collins has added his voice to Jim O’Callaghan and Anne Rabitte in opposing a coalition with Sinn Féin.

It will be Micheál Martin’s first time addressing the group since the election.

Sinn Féin, who got the largest popular vote in the new Dáil, yesterday kickstarted the race to form a new Government via “constructive” meetings with the Green Party and People Before Profit.