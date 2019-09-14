A Fianna Fáil TD believes Kilkenny leads the way when it comes to the use of technology to fight illegal dumping.

The South-East county was one of few councils to invest in drones in order to provide surveillance to illegal dumping sides, along with Leitrim, Cavan, and the Fingal area of Dublin.

The funding was provided under the anti-dumping initiative.

Only a handful of local authorities purchased drones to tackle illegal dumping during 2017 and 2018. Other local Authorities bought ‘surveillance equipment’ but not necessarily drones.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless thinks drones are the best option.

“It’s welcome to see more local authorities realise the potential of drones in combatting the scourge of illegal dumping,” he said.

“Illegal dumping and fly tipping has developed into a serious problem across the country. Not only is this a major eyesore, the dumping of toxic materials like tyres and building rubble also sparks potential public health concerns.