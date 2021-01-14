Last night’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting heard calls for this summer’s Leaving Cert to be scrapped.

Some TDs and Senators argued the exams should be replaced with predictive grades once again.

Schools are closed for the rest of the month, but Education Minister and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the written Leaving Cert will go ahead in June.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the Irish Second-level Students Union has found that a lack of clarity is causing concern for students.

An online petition has surfaced online this week from students, making the call to cancel this year’s exams and continue with the predictive grading system, used last year.

Speaking to Beat news, regional ISSU officer for Carlow Kilkenny, Doireann Broderick, says the mental health of students is forgotten about:

“It’s very unfair, especially on exam students, there’s no clarity at the moment.”

“Their mental health hasn’t been considered by the Department at all.”

“Students are really struggling at the moment.”