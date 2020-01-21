The HSE is warning young people that they could die by using laughing gas.

It says it is aware the trend is emerging among Irish festival-goers.

Cartridges of nitrous oxide can be easily bought online for eight quid, and are usually inhaled using a balloon.

Nitrous oxide is intended for use in dentistry and whipped cream canisters.

The HSE says that when inhaled the gas temporarily prevents oxygen from entering the bloodstream, potentially causing suffocation.

Long-term use can lead to Vitamin B deficiency and issues with red blood cells.

The drug is to be placed on a blacklist of forbidden substances in the Netherlands.

Image: Laughing gas canisters, ProMo-Cymru, stock.