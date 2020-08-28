A South East man who is getting married in a fortnight says the new guidelines for wedding receptions bring clarity.

Fáilte Ireland says all guests must wear a mask unless at the dining table, no more than 50 people are allowed and guests must leave at 11.30pm.

DJ Walsh is a pharmacist at University Hospital Waterford.

He says the hotel was trying to interpret some pretty vague guidelines from the government.

“It’s very welcome because we can turn around to our guests and tell them this is exactly how it’s going to be.”

“There won’t be a late bar. There’ll be 6 at a table. It makes it easier for us to organise.”