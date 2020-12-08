A woman from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh has become the first person to be given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, who’s from Enniskillen, had the injection at University Hospital Coventry at around 6.30 this morning.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on the island of Ireland is being rolled out in the north from today.

Vaccinators are to be the first to get the jab, while residents in care home will start to get it over the coming days.

Meanwhile nursing homes, healthcare workers and over 75s will be the first to get it here when it becomes available, under plans going to cabinet today.