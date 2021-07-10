By Cillian Doyle.

Female workers in Childcare were forgotten about in last year’s Budget.

That’s according to a Carlow Kilkenny TD.

Sinn Fein’s Kathleen Funchion says sectors that are mainly dominated by women have lower wages than men.

Speaking in the Dáil, she says changes are needed, but it’s not expected overnight:

“Last year, Childcare and Early Years was very much forgotten in the budget last year.”

“And the fact that it is primarily women working in the sector – and many sectors that are mainly dominated by women that have the lower terms & conditions and the lower wages.”

“I welcome if there is going to moves to include it (in this year’s budget) but I don’t expect it to happen overnight.”