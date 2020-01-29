A woman in her 40s has been charged in connection with the death of three children.

She is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon at 4:30pm.

The bodies of 9-year-old Conor, 7-year-old Darragh, and 3-year-old Carla McGinley were found at their home in Parson’s Court on Friday evening.

Their woman, who is in her 40s was discovered close to the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment.

She was arrested yesterday evening and held overnight at Clondalkin Garda station before being charged in connection with their deaths this afternoon.

Over 17-thousand euro has been raised for the McGinley family since a fundraising page was set up two days ago.

The GoFundMe campaign was established by members of the community in Newcastle, who set a fundraising goal of 5-thousand euro.