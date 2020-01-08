Fee paying schools have increased their rates due to a steady rise in students attending private education.

However there’s been no change in price at the one fee paying day-school in the region.

There are 50 fee paying day schools across the country and two thirds of them have hiked their fees this year according to an analysis by the Irish Independent.

Rockwell College in Cashel in Tipperary is the only fee-paying day-school in the South East and the price remains at €4,650.

Meanwhile, boarding school fees for the academic year 2019/2020 have also been revealed.

It costs €12,500 for five days boarding at Rockwell College in Tipp, €8,900 in Kilkenny college, €7,000 for the same in Presentation Thurles and €8,300 for the Ursuline.

Elsewhere, seven days boarding in Newtown School in Waterford will cost parents €10,750, meanwhile the same service in Rockwell College in Tipperary costs €13,500.