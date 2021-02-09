By Kevin Galvin

The Irish actress Rynagh O’Grady has died, aged 66.

The Abbey Theatre actress was best known for her role as one half of the fighting couple ‘John and Mary’ in the hit TV series Father Ted.

She would go on to act, write and direct several productions in the Abbey, also starred in numerous films including The Commitments, A Love Divided, and Breakfast On Pluto.

We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and colleague Rynagh O’Grady. We are thinking of her family and all who loved her. pic.twitter.com/KGd9dONIGA — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) February 9, 2021

Director of the Abbey Theatre, Graham McLaren, paid tribute to her. “grace, talent, humour, integrity, and patience”

Hero Image: O’Grady was best known for her role as Mary in Father Ted