The father of a toddler who was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident has expressed his thanks to paramedics and neighbours “who went above and beyond” the call of duty following the accident.

Paul Higgins and his wife Aishling Sexton are currently at the bedside of their son at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin. He is in an induced coma.

Zac incurred serious injuries when he ran onto the road while playing with a ball near Castle Meadows on the Skehard Road in Mahon in Cork city at about 4pm yesterday.

He was hit by a blue Mazda 6 which left the scene.

In a Facebook post his father, Paul, thanked all those who had rushed to their assistance over the last twenty-four hours.

“I would like to thank everyone who sent well wishes today. After the longest four hours in the CUH our little warrior hit the road to Dublin by ambulance. He will love that when he wakes to hear it. He arrived at Temple Street Hospital straight for CT scan which showed good results so far.

“To see your child that way is the worst feeling I ever had in my life today. Special thanks to all our friends in Castlemeadows who went above and beyond.”

Meanwhile, gardaí investigating the hit-and-run say that have recovered a blue saloon car believed to have been involved in his incident.

“The car was recovered approximately 1km from the scene of the collision,” said a garda statement.

They added that the injured boy is described as critical but stable at Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Dublin.

By Olivia Kelleher

