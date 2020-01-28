The father of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley has issued a statement this morning.

The three children were found dead in a house in Newcastle, Co. Dublin on Friday evening.

In a statement issued by Gardai on his behalf, Andrew McGinley said:

“There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.

Andrew”