A father and son have been living in an abandoned bus on the outskirts of Cork city.

They have fitted the bus out with a small kitchen and space to sleep, while it’s heated with diesel from their van.

Patrick Walsh is caring for his son Adrian, who suffered a brain injury after an accident in the UK, in the difficult conditions.

They had been getting support from Adrian’s mother before she passed away suddenly in May.

They’re forced to wash in a nearby river and the water often attracts rats which they struggle to keep out of the bus.

Patrick has to stay with Adrian as he suffers blackouts following his head injury.

Speaking to C103 they said that they have been in touch with Cork County Council and Cork City Council to see if they can help them with housing or emergency housing.

St Vincent De Paul in Cork is helping the pair when it comes to food and more.