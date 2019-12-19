By Breda Graham

Facilities manager and technical specialist are among the fastest rising jobs in Ireland over the past year, according to recent findings by Indeed.

By examining job postings in Ireland over the past year, the global job site revealed that managerial roles, tech-related roles and service industry roles saw a rise in demand.

Jobs for a facilities manager saw the largest rise with a 115% increase in postings this year.

Tech related jobs also featured high on the list, with postings for technical specialist roles increasing by 92% and android developer by 72%.

Job postings such as food service associate and cafe manager also increased by 70% and 69% respectively.

Economist with Indeed, Pawel Adrjan, said:

The rise in job postings in facilities management could be related to the increasing workforce and office construction boom in Ireland, leading to more demand for on-site management of workspaces.

“As employers compete to attract talent, many have overhauled the traditional office space, opting to include areas where employees can socialise, as well as on-site gyms, modern canteens and even meditation rooms.

“The role of a Facilities Manager is integral to ensuring workplaces like these function optimally.”

The full list of fastest rising jobs is as below:

Facilities Manager

Technical Specialist

Electrical Designer

Home Care Aide

Android Developer

Customer Assistant

Food Service Associate

Café Manager

Sales Assistant

Claims Processor