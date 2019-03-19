A fast food chain has announced plans to open 20 restaurants in Ireland over the next four years and create 600 jobs.

LEON, the Naturally Fast Food brand, announced its first Irish location in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

Its first outlet, located on Crown Alley in the former Eager Beaver, will its doors in May.

The London-based chain will open a second LEON outlet in Dundrum Town centre later in the year.

LEON’s food is based around the Mediterranean diet and the chain will be working with local Irish suppliers.

Stuart Fitzgerald, one of the people responsible for bringing LEON to Ireland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to finally reveal that Ireland’s first LEON will be located at the former Eager Beaver shop in Temple Bar.

“LEON is all about magic fast food, made with natural flavours and ingredients, served to you super quick with amazing, warm service in a welcoming environment. Our aim is to delight guests who come to visit us in Temple Bar, just like the owners of Eager Beaver, Robert and Siobhan, have been doing for so many years.”

The restaurant group has 63 restaurants worldwide: more than 50 in the UK in addition to restaurants in Utrecht, Amsterdam, and Oslo. Most recently it opened its first US restaurant in Washington DC.

