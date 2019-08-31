Farming is still Ireland’s most dangerous profession – by deaths in the workplace – the 2018 Health and Safety Authority Annual Report has revealed.

The sector recorded 15 deaths in 2018, down 10 from the year previous, but still counting for almost 40% of all work-related fatalities in the country, while Tractors were involved in more workplace accidents than any other vehicle.

Construction had five work-related deaths in 2018, and it was found that 44% of accidents across all sectors involved vehicles.

In total, there were 39 people killed in work related incidents in 2018, a decline of 19% on the year previous, and the lowest number since the establishment of the Authority in 1989.

Overall there were 15 prosecutions in 2018, resulting in fines totaling €705,972, with inspectors issuing 452 improvement notices, 523 prohibition notices and 35 on-the-spot fines.