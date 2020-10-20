The country’s largest farming organisation is urging MEPs to ban vegan products from being called steak, burgers and sausages.

The Irish Farmers Association says these words should be connected with meat products only, as it claims plant-based food is deliberately disguised as something it’s not.

A vote’s taking place this week in the European Parliament on the wording used for meat and dairy substitutes.

The IFA also wants a ban on words like milk, cheese and butter on products which don’t exclusively contain dairy.

Its President Tim Cullinan says the terminology is damaging the livelihoods of farmers.

“It’s what we produce. They are natural products that is produced from the grass that is growing in the field, that is in the dairy and meat products that people have been consuming for generations. It’s misleading how we describe meat products and dairy products that have been for generations by farmers.”

Sandra Higgins, director of Go Vegan World, says the words are used for convenience: “We’ve grown up in a culture where we eat food that is of a certain shape like a sausage or a burger and its very convenient for people to just replace those products with plant based products.”

“Farmers do not produce those products. Animals who have feelings and families and a right to their lives produce those products.”