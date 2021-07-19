Farm Safety Week kicks off today with advice for farmers on how to stay safe and mitigate risk.

The event is supported by several agencies including the Irish Farmers Association and The Health and Safety Authority.

The message for 2021 is Rethink Safety with lots of advice on how to avoid injury.

Farmers are being urged to take regular short breaks and build enjoyment into the working day to help alleviate stress.

Tipperary man and IFA President Tim Cullinan says many people are killed or injured on farms and we need to find ways to make them safer:

“Sadly, in 2020 we lost 23 people to farm accidents and so far 3 people this year to date. If you look at the statistics, approx 43% of those deaths are attributed to farm machinery and almost 20% to livestock.”

He says it’s important to carry out regular safety checks.

“What we would be asking this week would be for farmers to even take a half day and reassess everything. Check covers on slurry storage tanks, covers on power shafts and lights on machinery and have a look at the general condition of the machinery, and ensure it’s is safe and everything is working well.”