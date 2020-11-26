Warner Brothers has cast Johnny Depp’s replacement as Grindelwald in the next “Fantastic Beasts” film.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has played a baddie in “Casino Royale”, and the famous serial killer in the TV series “Hannibal”.

Depp left the Harry Potter spin-off franchise after losing a libel case against The Sun after it called him a “wife beater”.

The case has been described as the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century.

The US actor sued the tabloid paper’s publisher, NGN, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2008 article, which labelled Depp a “wife-beater”.

The article went on to say that the newspaper had “overwhelming evidence” that Depp had attacked ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mr Justice Nicol dismissed Depp’s claim, saying The Sun’s publisher had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

The long-awaited decision by the judge was published online this morning – more than three months after the high court hearing finished in late July.

The judge went on to say: “The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel.”

Ex-wife Amber Heard attended the 16-day trial, which heard claims of violence as well as revelations about their tempestuous relationship.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star spent around 20 hours in the witness box over five days, facing intense questioning about his Hollywood lifestyle, drink and drugs, allegations of violence, and friendships.

The court also heard evidence from friends and relatives of the couple, along with several former and current employees.