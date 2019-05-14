Ramen is opening a new store in Waterford today.

As part of its official launch on the Cork Road, there will be free food for the first 20 customers.

Owners say 20 new jobs will be created at the new site and it is part of the same franchise as Ramen in Wexford.

Doors will open today at 12pm and the first 20 patrons in the door will get their hands on free food.

Owner Paul Hayes says its and exciting new cuisine for Waterford.

“Most of our meals are under 600 calories so we are delighted to be launching here today.”

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 12pm-10pm each day.