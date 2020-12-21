Kilkenny family appealing for the community to rally around and help father of two undergo life changing surgery.

Declan Fitzpatrick is living in Thailand and needs a life saving operation before he is fit to travel home.

His heart is operating at 50% and doctors say he is too unwell to travel.

Speaking to Beat News his daughter Aisling explains its simply life or death:

“We knew that we were going to be facing a very, very expensive hospital bill. He has a blockage in his arteries going to his heart and he needs a stent immediately put in or he could lose his life.

“Unfortunately that has been our reality for the last number of weeks. With the restrictions on travel, we cant even get to him, he’s been on his own. It’s been an awful time for all of us and we’re just trying to stay positive.”

“Dad needs a stent put into his heart. But without it, he will die.

“You all probably know someone who has had heart conditions and if you don’t just ask someone and they’ll know someone who has.

“Getting the stent in is the easy part. But for my Dad and our family coming up with 11,000 euro for surgery, aftercare and a flight home to Ireland while trying to keep ourselves afloat during a pandemic, that’s the hard part.

“And this is why we are reaching out to, our friends and generous strangers to ask for help in order to save our Dad’s life.”

To help Declan secure his life-saving surgery, you can donate through their GoFundMe page.