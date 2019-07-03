The family of a young Waterford woman, awarded 8.4 million euro by the High Court, says the settlement is not “some kind of windfall”.

Ms Justice, Bronagh O’Hanlon approved the settlement after 18-year-old Ciara Ormond, who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, took a case against the HSE over the circumstances of her birth.

She was born in University Hospital Waterford, then Waterford Regional Hospital on November 5th 2000, and has a range of medical issues including Cerebral Palsy, scoliosis, double incontinence, and involuntary muscle spasms.

The settlement was made, with no admission of liability for Ciara’s injuries.