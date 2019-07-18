The family of a Corkman who faces deportation from the US say minor drugs charges from a decade ago shouldn’t be enough to see him forced out of the country.

Keith Byrne, originally from Fermoy, was arrested by federal immigration officers last week.

He is being held at a county jail three hours from his family home in Pennysylvania.

A cousin of the family, Jeffrey Snader says he’s exhausted – but believes his case has merit.

“I do think there’s a chance (of him staying in America).

“I mean, we’re talking about someone who has two minor fines in 2005 and 2006.

“These two minor fines shouldn’t be holding him back from citizenship of the United States and certainly shouldn’t have him in the process of a quick removal from the country,” he added.