A Roscommon man has picked up his Daily Million winning cheque at Lotto HQ today.

The player, who won the €500,000 prize on the 9pm Daily Million Plus draw last Friday, said: “I am still in shock. I checked my ticket using the app at about 10pm and it told me to contact the National Lottery.

“I never got that message before so I checked the numbers and saw they matched for the Plus draw. I couldn’t believe it.

“I showed my wife and we could barely speak. I don’t think I got a wink of sleep all night.”

He bought his ticket in Glancy’s Supermarket in the centre of Elphin which has a population of just over 500 and said he will take his time before deciding how to spend his windfall.

He said: “I’m not going to let it change us. It’s going to sit in the bank for a while and we will use it, hopefully, to buy our house and have the rest as a comfort for years to come.”

Also claiming a share in a Daily Million Plus top prize from the draw on Friday, January 25, today was a lucky Dubliner.

The family man, who was one of two players who shared the prize, plans to use some of his €250,000 winnings to pay off some of his mortgage and to put money aside to pay for his young children to go to college.

Dessie Glancy and staff at Glancy’s Supermarket in Elphin, Co. Roscommon, celebrate after selling the latest Daily Million Plus winning ticket worth €500,000.

Share it:













Don't Miss