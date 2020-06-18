A Co Kerry syndicate have claimed a Lotto jackpot worth nearly €10m – after leaving the winning ticket unchecked in a handbag for almost a week.

Having seen their numbers come out in April, the family had to wait longer than usual to claim their prize due to travel restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The €9.7m jackpot is the biggest ever win for a Lotto player or syndicate in Co Kerry.

“Of course we heard of the big Lotto win in Kerry but never entertained the thought that it could be us – sure we never win!” a member of the syndicate exclaimed.

“A few days passed and I was checking my ticket for the following Wednesday’s draw when I spotted the ticket in my handbag. It dawned on me that I forgot to check Saturday’s numbers,” they explained.

“It was such a surreal moment when you realise you have won. Without even thinking about it I just started hopping all over the living room in delight.”

Their winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney, Co. Kerry just days after the store sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize to another one of its lucky customers.

Image: Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney, Co. Kerry, Google StreetView