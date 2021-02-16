Whether it’s a clean flip or a complete flop, a pancake flip attempt today could help a carer in financial difficulty.

Family Carers Ireland is asking people to film their best effort, post it online with a small donation, and challenge friends to do the same.

Flipping a pancake this morning could change someone’s life for the better — if you film it.

Family Carers Ireland is inviting people to join in their Pancake flipping challenge on social media.

They’re asking people to film their flips, make a 4 euro donation and post it online to challenge friends.

Catherine Cox, communications manager with Family Carers Ireland, says it could be a huge boost to their fund.

“It’s very simple and it’s really about having a bit of fun. Most people are at home.

“The serious side of it is that the money goes into our hardship fund for family carers.

“We have been able to support carers, particularly through Covid, by supporting them maybe with bills, putting oil into peoples tanks and buying equipment of other family carers.”

“It has been an extremely difficult year and it’s about the nation coming together and supporting a group that really needs it.”

Photo: Pexels Image