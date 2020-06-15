Family and friends will be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes from today.

However, visits will be subject to certain conditions.

It’s part of the phase two of easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The opening of care homes to visitors had originally been part of phase three of the ending of Covid-19 restrictions.

But earlier this month Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said it was believed the conditions were right to bring that forward.

Under the guidelines, a maximum of two visitors per resident is permitted while visits will have to be scheduled to keep footfall down.

Temperatures checks will also be carried out.

Nursing homes have been by far the settings worst hit by the virus… with up to 60% of fatalities linked to Covid reported in long-term and residential care settings.

The government is facing ongoing questions about the adequacy of its response to the crisis in nursing homes.