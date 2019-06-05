A protest against day release for murderers will take place outside the Dáil this morning.

Families of the victims of homicide say they’re “outraged, hurt and fearful” after a recent spate of prisoners being allowed out of jail temporarily.

John Whelan is from the group SAVE. His sister Sharon and two nieces were killed in 2008 in Windgap in Co. Kilkenny.

He says families want equality: “I would love to get one more day with my sister. I would love to get one more day with my two nieces and so would every other family that’s a member of save.

“Our members do not feel that they’re being treated equally when you look at the supports that are put in place for perpetrators compared to what’s put in place for families that have been traumatised. It’s miniscule,” he said.

Image: Sharon Whelan