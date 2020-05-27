Families may be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes sooner than initially planned.

Currently visitors are not permitted until the end of June.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says its conscious of the negative impact the ban on visiting is having on the mental health of residents.

Dr Tony Holohan says its looking at whether some form of visitation could be allowed sooner.

“We are looking on an ongoing basis at the question as to whether we will be able to do something about easing that.”