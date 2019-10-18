Parents now want to know about insurance cover, before sending their children to birthday parties.

It was reported this week in Waterford, that parents had inquired about another families’ insurance policy, before allowing their children to attend a party.

Mothers inquired if a house had liability insurance, before sending their six-year-olds to a birthday party.

Wexford Minister, Michael D’Arcy blamed the insurance compensation-culture, and says he hopes the establishment of a Judicial Council, will reverse the trend.