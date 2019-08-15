The GAA has been made aware of an elaborate ticket selling scam ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Fake emails are being sent claiming to have tickets for hospitality suites available.

The Association says it does not use third party providers to sell these corporate boxes, and all of them are already booked ahead of Tipperary’s clash with Kilkenny.

The GAA’s Director of Communications Alan Milton is hopeful no one hands money over to the people behind the scam.

He says “The email that is going around has a document with it that is 8 pages, five of which are terms and conditions.”

“If you weren’t paying full attention to this and were quite desperate to get your hands on tickets, it’s something you might be sucked in by.”