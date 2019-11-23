Labour leader Brendan Howlin says Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are the symptoms of deep-rooted problems for democracy.

Addressing Labour Youth in Waterford last night, the Wexford TD said no one person is to blame, but we can never take democracy for granted.

Deputy Howlin added that ‘fake news’ and toxic anti-migrant lies are now ‘getting to’ people in Ireland and warping their perception of reality.

“Even in countries that we assumed were very advanced in terms of embedded democracy like the United Kingdom and the United States, with social media, with popular rhetoric, truth has been devalued and now everything is valid,” he said.

“There is no objective reality, no objective fact, and that can’t be acceptable.”