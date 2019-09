Holders Dundalk will be away to Sligo Rovers in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

The draw was made this morning, with Dundalk learning their next step as remain in the hunt for a domestic treble.

Shamrock Rovers are to take on Crumlin United or Bohemians.

Non-league Crumlin will face Bohs at Richmond Park in their quarter-final next Monday.

The last four ties will be played on the weekend of September 29.