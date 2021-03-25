Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) has unveiled a wrist-mounted controller that reads neural impulses as they travel down the arm, translating them into commands.

The device doesn’t require strong neural impulses and the mere intention of movement is enough for the wristband to pick up a signal.

There are more neurons dedicated to controlling the wrist and hands than any other part of the body and it is a convenient place to put a device for all-day use.

FRL’s device can pick up millimetre-level movements in a single finger.