Taxi drivers are calling for the wearing of face masks to be made mandatory in their cabs.

Free Now claims the lack of legislation has led to passengers challenging drivers over the issue.

CEO of Rapid Cabs Eric O Brien says that ‘the industry has been decimated, it’s a very quiet time, they [taxi drivers] can’t afford to be out sick for two weeks’ adding that ‘a lot of them have had to put in very long hard working hours at the moment to make a living and they would respect if people would wear masks in taxis, for the drivers safety as well as their own.’