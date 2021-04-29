By Cillian Doyle.

Extra school classes are expected to be given in primary and secondary schools this summer.

That’s according to The Irish Mail on Sunday, as it reports that the government has set up a 60 million euro education support programme.

The paper also reports that additional school classes could be given in July to all primary and secondary schools to make up for time lost in the classroom as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking to Beat News, Shane Halahan, Principal of Presentation College Kilkenny says the funds should be divided out:

“I would love to see some of this money will go towards making sure students mental wellbeing is taken care of – I firmly believe that the school’s education – they have missed out but we will catch up on that – we need to take care of their mental wellbeing as students – and a lot of young people have suffered as a result and they are nervous – but they are playing an absolute blinder at the moment”

Meanwhile,

The leaving certificate exams’ are expected to start in June.

Mr Halahan says this programme shouldn’t change that:

“I think it’s key that leaving cert students will realize that this won’t affect our start date – because they have been through enough stress and that exam will go on as decided.”