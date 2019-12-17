Drivers across the South East are being urged to take extra care on the roads this morning.

Icy conditions have been reported in a number of areas, after temperatures dropped to minus 4 degrees in places overnight.

Slow down on the roads and allow extra time to fully de-ice your vehicle is the message going out to road users this morning.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Tipperary are currently dealing with a collision on the M8 Northbound.

It happened between J10 Cahir North and J9 Cashel South.

Traffic can get by with care in the right lane.