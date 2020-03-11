Experts have moved to debunk claims that cocaine protects against COVID-19.

The French Ministry of Solidarity and Health have issued a warning stating that the drug provides zero protection against the virus.

The statement goes on to say that cocaine also poses “serious adverse and harmful effects.”

Rumours began circulating during the virus’ infancy that cocaine and marijuana both contained ‘anti-viral’ properties that disabled the virus.

Over 1,700 people have caught the virus in France to date, while 33 of those have died.

As of this morning, there are 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland, with one in the South East.