Reducing our social distancing rule from two metres to one could see the rate of transmission quadruple, according to a leading health expert.

Some minister raised the issue at Cabinet on Friday and it’s expected to be brought up again when they meet the Chief Medical Officer next week.

The World Health Organisation says one metre is sufficient.

But infectious disease specialist at the Royal College of Surgeons, Professor Sam McConkey, thinks reducing our guidelines could have a big impact.

He said: “People think 2 metres to 1 metre, that’s just half as much, therefore you might just expect things to be perhaps twice as bad because you’re half the distance away.

“The way droplets work often it’s not just a simple linear relationship.

“When you’re 1 metre away from a person rather than 2 it could be up to four times more transmission that takes place when you’re closer, because there is a much bigger concentration of droplets.”