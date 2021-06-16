By Dean Egan.

The Tánaiste has described the vandalism to pride flags in Waterford as “really distressing”.

In the early hours of Monday June 7th, the flags on the Mall were burned, sparking outrage in the city.

Mayor Damien Geoghegan re-raised the flags, alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community, on Wednesday June 10th.

On Saturday June 12th, the Mayor tweeted to say the flags had been vandalised again overnight, having been cut from the pole.

Speaking to Beat news about the issue, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said;

“Of course this kind of behaviour is really distressing. I have always felt that Waterford is an open and accepting county and this was evident in the very large majority in the city and county for marriage equality.

“The actions of a very small minority can’t change that but we must all be vigilant and stand up to hatred and discrimination wherever we see it. I’m glad to see the flags will be flying again as soon as possible and I commend my colleague and your Mayor Damien Geoghegan for taking swift action. Every time it’s taken down it will rise again.”

“Waterford is the city in which our national flag was first flown and it’s heartening to see the rainbow flag right alongside it”