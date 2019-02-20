Pic: google maps

Excavation works have begun at a burial ground in County Tipperary to try and establish what remains are buried there.

The excavation is being carried out at Sean Ross Abbey outside Roscrea at the direction of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of investigation into 14 such homes nationwide.

Over 200 children are believed to have been buried at the site.

The purpose of the dig is to establish what remains are present, the age ranges and the years they died.

A physical survey of the grounds there in January did not give enough adequate information to the commission, which has decided a more detailed dig is warranted.

The dig, which began on Monday, is expected to take up to four weeks.

Share it:













Don't Miss