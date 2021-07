By Dean Egan.

Former Minister and leader of the Progressive Democrats, Des O’Malley, has died.

He was 82 years old.

It’s understood Mr O’Malley had been unwell for some time.

Des O’Malley was elected as a TD for Limerick in 1968 and was appointed Minister for Justice during the Arms Crisis of 1970.

He was expelled from Fianna Fáil in 1984 by Charles Haughey and went on to found the Progressive Democrats in 1985, becoming its first leader.