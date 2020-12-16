Ex-Debenhams workers in Waterford will benefit from a 3 million euro upskilling fund being set up by the Government.

It’s part of recommendations proposed by the chair of the Labour Court, following engagement with workers, KPMG and the State.

Around 1,000 Debenhams staff lost their jobs last April after its Irish operations collapsed.

Former shop steward Valerie Conlon, says the offer of the fund is disappointing:

“Yesterday we were 250 days on the picket.”

“We’re not very happy with this, because in the same day that they offered us this, they gave the Zoo and Fota [wildlife park] €3m.”