This morning at 8am 5 people have started an occupation inside the now closed Debenhams store at City Square Shopping Centre, Waterford City.

Those inside are calling for talks between KPMG & Debenhams and the shop stewards & their representatives, Mandate Trade Union, to discuss how online business could be used for their agreed redundancy package for the ex-Debenhams workers.

Over the last number of days, ex-Debenhams workers have seen KPMG escalate their attempts to remove stock from other stores while they have made no efforts to make a reasonable attempt to uphold their word on the previously agreed 2 weeks statutory pay plus 2 weeks pay per year worked.

KPMG are now hiring scab workers to cross the picket to pack stock in other stores. Ex-Debenhams workers in Waterford have seen the adverts for packers in Waterford and are urging people not to cross the picket and for KMPG to withdraw these non-unionised workers from all stores immediately.

The protesters are calling on local Government TDs – Junior Minister Mary Butler, Fianna Fail and TD Marc O’Cathasaigh, Green Party – to use their position to take action for their situation which is a devastating blow for workers in Waterford City and others across the country.

Shop Steward, Michelle Gavin, an ex-Debenhams worker of 27 years and occupying the store has been speaking to Beat news this morning:

Margaret Sinnot, another ex-Debenhams worker from the store who has worked there 15 years said ”We have been fighting too long and hard to let KPMG come in and try to walk all over us. The strike has been ongoing for 172 days now, the picket is still strong and we are as determined as ever.”

The ex-Debenhams workers have said they have no plans to move until they see movement from KPMG back to the table with the workers representatives for negotiations again.